Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in action against Croatian Borna Coric during their men's single round of 16 match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem dug deep to defeat rising Croatian star Borna Coric 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 Thursday and advance to the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Thiem, who is making his fourth appearance at this French Open tune-up event, was a game away from defeat but rallied from a break down in the second set to force the decider.

He then won a titanic battle to hold serve in the eighth game of the third set before getting a critical break in the ensuing game en route to securing the victory in two hours and 24 minutes.

Next up for the 24-year-old Austrian in the quarter-finals will be either Spanish five-time champion Rafael Nadal or diminutive Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The 21-year-old Coric lost in last year's Madrid Open quarter-finals to Thiem, who ended up losing to Nadal in the final.

But he defeated the Austrian in their lone match on hard courts at the 2017 Miami Open.