Fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem dug deep to defeat rising Croatian star Borna Coric 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 Thursday and advance to the Madrid Open quarter-finals.
Thiem, who is making his fourth appearance at this French Open tune-up event, was a game away from defeat but rallied from a break down in the second set to force the decider.
He then won a titanic battle to hold serve in the eighth game of the third set before getting a critical break in the ensuing game en route to securing the victory in two hours and 24 minutes.
Next up for the 24-year-old Austrian in the quarter-finals will be either Spanish five-time champion Rafael Nadal or diminutive Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
The 21-year-old Coric lost in last year's Madrid Open quarter-finals to Thiem, who ended up losing to Nadal in the final.
But he defeated the Austrian in their lone match on hard courts at the 2017 Miami Open.