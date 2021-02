Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his third Round Men's singles match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his third Round Men's singles match against Dominic Thiem of Austria on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States of America in action during her third round women's singles match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her third Round Women's singles match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Naomi Osaka of Japan removes an insect off the court during her third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Austria’s Dominic Thiem produced a plethora of box office tennis to beat home crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling match Friday night at the Australian Open.

The No. 3 seed prevailed 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and marched onto the tournament’s fourth round before an electric crowd who saw their hero for the last time following a ban on spectators that will start Saturday in light of new COVID-19 restrictions.

EFE-EPA

