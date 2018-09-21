Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their quarter-final match at the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their quarter-final match at the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their quarter-final match at the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem prevailed Friday over home-crowd favorite Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) to book a place in the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open.

The eighth-ranked Thiem got a stern test from the 35th-ranked Russian in their first career match, which lasted just over two hours.

Although Thiem easily won the opener, Medvedev won the second set by saving all five break points he faced and snagging one break of serve.

Thiem, however, clinched victory in the third-set tiebreaker after failing to convert a match point earlier in the decider.

Next up for Thiem on Saturday will be Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who got past third-seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 in an hour and 26 minutes.

Wild card Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland topped sixth-seeded Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash against Slovakia's Martin Klizan, who rallied from a break down in the second set to defeat Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.