South African tennis player Kevin Anderson returns the ball to Austrian Dominic Thiem during their Mutua Madrid Open Men's semifinals match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem returns the ball to South African Kevin Anderson during their Mutua Madrid Open men's semi-final match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem celebrates his victory over South African Kevin Anderson during their Mutua Madrid Open men's semi-final match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to book a place in the Madrid Open final for the second time in a row.

Thiem, the 2017 Madrid Open runner-up to Spain's Rafael Nadal, is set to play either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Canada's Denis Shapovalov for his first-ever ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title.

The Austrian's momentum continued as he earned his first-ever win over Anderson after six consecutive defeats, having eliminated Nadal in the previous round.

Thiem, who saved all three break points he faced, broke Anderson's serve at the beginning of the first set, which proved to be decisive.

Two service breaks in the first and fifth games of the second set were all Thiem needed to earn his 10th win at the Madrid Open, a tune-up event for the French Open, which begins May 21.