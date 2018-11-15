Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts on Nov. 15, 2018, during his round-robin match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals, tennis' elite, eight-man year-end event played at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action on Nov. 15, 2018, during his round-robin match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals, tennis' elite, eight-man year-end event played at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his round-robin match on Nov. 15, 2018, against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals, tennis' elite, eight-man year-end event played at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-4 here Thursday to earn his first round-robin win at the 2018 ATP Finals and send big-serving South African Kevin Anderson into the last four of tennis' elite, year-end event.

After two defeats to Anderson and Swiss great Roger Federer in Group Lleyton Hewitt, Thiem (1-2) needed a lopsided win over Nishikori to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

He was able to accomplish that and now is ahead of the Japanese player based on game differential.

But his odds of reaching the last four remain very long because he needs Anderson to not only defeat Federer - a six-time champion at this event and winner of a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles - but do so in straight sets and by a margin of eight or more games.

"I didn't come into the match with too much pressure. I just wanted to show to myself and all the spectators the real Dominic Thiem," the Austrian player was quoted as saying afterward on the ATP World Tour's Web site.

Thiem raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set at London's O2 Arena on the strength of his powerful one-handed backhand and steady forehand.

Although Nishikori (1-2) finally got on the board in the fourth game and had three break points to get back on serve a game later, Thiem managed to swing the momentum back on his side and roll to an easy first-set win.

By clinching the opening set, Thiem also sent Anderson into Saturday's semi-finals.

Thiem only managed one service break in a much tighter second set, but that proved to be enough as the Austrian secured five straight service holds without facing a single break point.

Thursday night's second round-robin match will pit Anderson (2-0) against Federer (1-1), who only has failed to reach the last four once (2008) in 16 appearances in tennis' indoor hard court year-end event.