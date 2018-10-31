Austria's Dominic Thiem tosses the ball up for a serve during his second-round match at the Paris Masters against Gilles Simon. Thiem won 6-4, 6-2. EPA-EFE/ Ian Langsdon

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-2 here Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 of the Paris Masters and continue his push for a berth in the elite, eight-man ATP Finals.

Thiem, who can assure himself of a spot in that year-end event in London by winning his maiden ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title this week, will next take on 13th-ranked Croatian Borna Coric on Thursday.

Simon was unable to control his service games against Thiem due to a low 50 percent winning percentage on first-serve points.

That led to five breaks of the Frenchman's serve as the Austrian rolled to a routine win in an hour and 24 minutes.

Following Simon's exit, no French players are left in this indoor hard-court event played at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

The eighth-ranked Thiem is in the running for one of two remaining berths in the ATP Finals along with Croatia's Marin Cilic, Japan's Kei Nishikori and American John Isner.

The number of remaining ATP Finals berths could climb to three, however, if Spain's Rafael Nadal, who will cede his No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after withdrawing from the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury, also is unable to compete in London.

The ATP Finals will be held from Nov. 11-18 at the O2 Arena in the British capital.