A view of the Ghazi stadium in Kabul, which was used for both soccer and executions during the Taliban regime. Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONCHO TORRES

A view of the soccer field in Kabul's Ghazi stadium, where executions were held regularly during the Taliban regime. Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONCHO TORRES

A billboard at Kabul's Ghazi stadium displays the photo of General Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the anti-Taliban resistance who was assassinated by Al Qaeda in 2001. Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONCHO TORRES

A former soccer player shows the photo of a match played during the Taliban regime at the Ghazi stadium in Kabul, Afghanistan with stands full of spectators including Taliban fighters. Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONCHO TORRES

The Ghazi stadium in Kabul has been the site of two of the favorite activities of the Taliban: soccer and executions that took place side-by-side on the sports complex after the compulsory Friday prayers during the regime.

The era continues to trigger nostalgia in some Afghans even more than 18 years after the Islamist government collapsed.