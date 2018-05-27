Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (L) of Switzerland and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) reach for the ball during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) reacts after hitting a three point bucket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (2-L) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) defends during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

epa06766150 Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (L) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) defends during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell (L) defends during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors scored 35 points, including nine 3-pointers, to help his team rally from a 17-point deficit and beat the Houston Rockets 115-86 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Oracle Arena on Saturday.

With the win, the Warriors have leveled the best-of-seven series 3-3 and forced a Game 7, which will be held at Toyota Center, Houston, on Monday.

The Eastern Conference finals have also gone to Game 7 after the Cleveland Celtics beat the Boston Celtics to level the series 3-3 on Friday, with the decider set to be played on Sunday at TD Garden.

Thompson, who had 14 points in the first quarter, destroyed the Rockets' defense in the second and ended up finishing the game, shooting 13-of-23 from the field and 9-of-14 from behind the arc and grabbed six rebounds and gave two assists.

"We worked too hard this season to go home," Thompson had said after the game.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry also played his best basketball in the second quarter and ended with 29 points, including 5-of-14 from the line, and gave nine assists and captured seven rebounds.

Apart from Thompson and Curry, Kevin Durant also added 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and gave four assists to contribute to his team's victory.

Meanwhile, center Draymond Green dominated the interior to finish with four points, 10 defensive rebounds, nine assists, five blocks and two steals.

Guard James Harden top scored for the Houston Rockets and finished with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while shooting 8-of-12 from the line.

Eric Gordon added 19 points, only three of them in the second quarter, while Trevor Ariza put up another 14, all of them in the first quarter.