Atletico de Madrid players attend the team's training session in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Atletico de Madrid's French forward, Antoine Griezmann (C), attends the team's training session in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Atletico de Madrid players attend the team's training session in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

More than 10,000 Atletico Madrid supporters flocked to Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday to watch the club's first training session of 2019.

Atleti remain alive in LaLiga, where they trail leaders Barcelona by just 3 points; the Copa del Rey, where they drew Sporting Gijon as their opponent in the knockout stage; and the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Juventus in the round of 16.

Having already won both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey 10 times, the Colchoneros are eager to add the Champions League cup to their trophy case.

Atletico have reached the Champions League final three times, including twice since 2014, losing on both occasions to capital rivals Real Madrid.

Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez rejoined the team for the open practice 22 days after suffering a calf injury that kept him out of three matches.

He and midfielder Thomas Lemar will be available for Atletico's next game, unlike injured regulars Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis and striker Diego Costa.

The Brazilian-born Costa was present at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, but is not expected to return to action until next month.

Costa "is making progress in his rehabilitation and sport re-adaptation process" following foot surgery on Dec. 5, according to a statement issued by the club.