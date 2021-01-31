Ultra Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Head of the Brisk Yeshiva, Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, that passed away aged 99 after months of fighting COVID-19, in Jerusalem, Israel, 31 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands of people broke Israel’s coronavirus rules on mass gatherings Sunday to attend the funeral of an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who died overnight of Covid-19.

The funeral for Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, who died aged 99, took place in western Jerusalem. Thousands of young ultra-Orthodox mourners, many without protective facemasks, gathered around the vehicle carrying the religious figure’s body as the procession made its way to the Har Hamenuhot cemetery for burial later in the day. EFE-EPA

