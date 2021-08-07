A group of people protesting against violence in Buenaventura, Colombia, where drug-trafficking groups have been fighting for control, on 05 February 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

More than 1,500 indigenous people of Colombia's northern Cordoba department, who had been forcibly displaced due to armed clashes between the left-wing rebels of FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and the right-wing paramilitary group Clan del Golfo (the Gulf Clan), have agreed to return to their villages, officials said on Friday.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office said in a statement that members of the communities of Karagaby, Kamaenka and Iwagado, situated in the Alto Sinu indigenous reserve of the Embera Katio people, on Friday "took the decision to return to their territories voluntarily from Sunday, Aug. 8. EFE