Jean Louis Rene walks on 06 January 2020 inside Corail, a settlement camp outside Port-au-Prince, Haiti, that was erected after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake devastated this destitute Caribbean nation a decade ago. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Two children walk on 06 January 2020 in Corail, a settlement camp outside Port-au-Prince, Haiti, that was erected after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake devastated this destitute Caribbean nation a decade ago. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

A group of people walk on 06 January 2020 in Corail, a settlement camp outside Port-au-Prince, Haiti, that was erected after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake devastated this destitute Caribbean nation 10 years ago. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Thousands of Haitians continue to live in settlement camps erected after a 2010 earthquake devastated the Port-au-Prince region, getting by without potable water, sleeping under leaky zinc roofs and sharing community latrines.

One of the most populous of the 22 camps still in use is Corail, where hundreds of shacks made out of sheet metal or fragile boards are scattered in a rocky no-man's land 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of this capital. EFE-EPA