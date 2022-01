South Korean monks gather during a rally against religious bias at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, 21 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Thousands of monks protested in Seoul Friday to seek an apology from the South Korean government for alleged anti-Buddhist remarks by a ruling party lawmaker who criticized temples for charging fees from visitors to national parks.

Jung Chung-rai, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in, had allegedly compared temples with a legendary swindler known for selling river water for money.EFE

co-ahg/ssk