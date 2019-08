Pumpkins form an Icarus statue on a field in Mechernich, Germany, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Seasonal workers form a butterfly from pumpkins on a field in Mechernich, Germany, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Seasonal workers build a moon landing vehicle from pumpkins on a field in Mechernich, Germany, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

More than 100,000 pumpkins on display in giant creations depicting an eagle, space ship, butterfly and toadstool at the Krewelshof Eifel festival in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

A visual story by Sascha Steinbach