Indian farmers listen to the speech of a speaker as farmers take part in ongoing sit-in of farmers protest at the New Delhi Uttar Pradesh border, India, 20 January 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Makeshift tents being set up at the national highway no 24 as farmers take part in ongoing sit-in of farmers protest at the New Delhi Uttar Pradesh border, India, 20 January 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian farmers ride a tractor as they take part in ongoing sit-in of farmers protest at the New Delhi Uttar Pradesh border, India, 20 January 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Thousands of tractors are set to queue up on Tuesday on roads of the Indian capital as part of a show of force by farmers' groups protesting against three "anti-farmer" laws liberalizing the agrarian sector, a stir which will coincide with the official Republic Day celebrations.

The march will cover around 100 kilometers of distance on different roads in the capital and is expected to be attended by "more than 250,000 tractors and vehicles and more than one million farmers," claimed Avik Saha, secretary of the All India Farmers' Struggle Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). EFE-EPA