Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- An aerial photo made with a drone shows rescue workers and people search for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- Rescue workers and people carry a wounded person who was rescued from a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- People sit near a collapsed building and wait for news from their relatives believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- A rescue worker sleeps at a cafe after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at the Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- People sit at a cafe and rest after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- People stay near a collapsed building and wait for news from their relatives believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 31/10/2020.- People sit near a collapsed building and wait for news from their relatives believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea; at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Nurhan Altay frantically serves tea and coffee to dozens of people wandering through the Bayrakli neighborhood in Izmir, where hours earlier a magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook the Turkish coast, causing at least 24 deaths and injuring more than 800 people in the city.



In a nearby coastal town, one woman died after drowning in the tsunami triggered by the earthquake, while at least two people died on the Greek island of Samos, off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.



"My building has collapsed, tonight I will not be able to go home. For the moment we are still here, helping where we can, serving hot drinks," Altay told Efe. EFE-EPA



lv/ks











