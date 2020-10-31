Nurhan Altay frantically serves tea and coffee to dozens of people wandering through the Bayrakli neighborhood in Izmir, where hours earlier a magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook the Turkish coast, causing at least 24 deaths and injuring more than 800 people in the city.
In a nearby coastal town, one woman died after drowning in the tsunami triggered by the earthquake, while at least two people died on the Greek island of Samos, off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.
"My building has collapsed, tonight I will not be able to go home. For the moment we are still here, helping where we can, serving hot drinks," Altay told Efe. EFE-EPA
lv/ks