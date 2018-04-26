Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio of Spain warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio (C) of Spain goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz player Jae Crowder (R) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Huestis (L) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder player Paul George walks across the court against the Utah Jazz in the first half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell (C) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder players Russell Westbrook (R) and Josh Huestis (L) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell (C) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder players Russell Westbrook (R) and Josh Huestis (L) in the second half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook celebrates the win against the Utah Jazz in the second half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Russell Westbrook notched a double-double and 45 points along with 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Utah Jazz 107-99 in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Wednesday night.

The Thunder erased a 25-point deficit in the second half of the game to secure the win and continue in the best-of-seven series, which they were on the verge of losing at 2-3.

Game 6 will be played on Friday at Salt City Lake, where the Jazz could wrap up the playoffs with home court advantage.

The winner of the series will meet the Houston Rockets, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the playoffs, in the semi-finals.

Along with Westbrook, who shot 17-of-39 from the field, including five 3-pointers, forward Paul George was the only other Thunder player to score a double-digit score with 34 points.

Forward Carmelo Anthony once again failed to play a decisive role in the game and ended with seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

Reserve forward Jae Crowder, who scored a playoffs-high 27 points, led the attack for the Jazz.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Donovan Mitchell secured 23 points while forward Joe Ingles added 16.