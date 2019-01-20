Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Frances Tiafoe (L) of the USA signs autographs for fans on winning his round four men's singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Frances Tiafoe (L) of the USA and Grigor Dimitrov (R) of Bulgaria meet at the net after their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Frances Tiafoe of the USA celebrates defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Unseeded Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday by booking his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open on Sunday after routing Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

He overpowered the former world number three 7-5, 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 7-5 in three hours and 40 minutes, to become the first American since Andy Roddick nine years ago to reach the last eight in Melbourne.

The American youngster celebrated his win - channeling his love for basketball player LeBron James - ripping off his shirt, beating his chest and showing off his biceps.

With the crowd singing a 'Happy Birthday' song for him, he finally let the enormity of the win catch up with him and broke down in tears.

"It means the world. I worked my ass off, man," he said after the match.

"I told my parents 10 years ago I was going to be a pro and change my life, change their life. Now I'm in the quarters of a slam at 20 years old - 21 years old - I can't believe it, man," he added.

Tiafoe broke Dimitrov in the seventh game of the opening set, and then held his nerve throughout the rest of the game until closing it in the fourth set.

"Me and Grigor are great friends," Tiafoe said.

"Ever since I came on tour he's been nice to me. I said to him next time we played, I was going to beat him. On my birthday, I would have been mad as hell if I'd lost," he said.

He will now play against number two seed Rafael Nadal, who beat former world number four Tomas Berdych on Sunday.