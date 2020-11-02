Tibet, the top of the world, the millenary place where lamas conversed with the heights, continues to dazzle, but, in many places, excavators, highways and modern apartment towers have replaced the grazing of the yaks and the monks' prayers.

Chinese construction advances unstoppably between the Himalayan peaks and now it is possible to travel in a few hours journeys that recently took days or to come across a shepherd at 4,000 meters high, on the screen of his 5G mobile.

According to the government this year, extreme poverty – an endemic problem in Tibet, where pastoralism has traditionally been the sole source of income for most – has been eradicated.EFE-EPA

