Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell (Centre Right), clears the Chair and rides past the fallen Alpha Des Obeaux, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, during the 171st edition of the Grand National steeplechase, a race held at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL .

Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell (R), competes during the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, United Kingdom, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL .

Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, wins the 171st edition of the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, United Kingdom, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL .

Tiger Roll lived up to expectations Saturday in winning the Grand National, a famed steeplechase horse race held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England.

Tiger Roll, which was ridden by experienced jockey Davy Russell and was among the top favorites among British bookmakers (10-1), held off fellow Irish racehorse Pleasant Company (25-1) in a thrilling photo finish.

Two other Irish competitors - Bless The Wings (40-1) and Anibale Fly (10-1) - finished third and fourth, respectively.

Nearly half of the United Kingdom's adult population places a bet each year on one of the 40 racehorses competing in this National Hunt racing event, in which the horses must cover a distance of four miles and 514 yards (6,907 meters) and jump 30 fences over two laps.