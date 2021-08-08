London (United Kingdom), 03/08/2021.- Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (C) poses for a photo with supporters following a speech in London, Britain, 03 August 2021. (Bielorrusia, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has called on Russia to end its support for Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

In an interview with Efe on the eve of the anniversary of the outbreak of mass protests last year against fraudulent elections in her country, she also defended the opposition’s strategy of "peaceful resistance" to defeat the leader known as Europe’s last dictator of Europe.

“This crisis is not convenient for Russia, because Lukashenko is toxic to western countries. It's very difficult for Russia to communicate with Western countries because of the situation in Belarus,” Tikhanovskaya said during a video call from Vilnius.

“But if Russia wants to play a constructive role in solving our crisis, they have to stop supporting Lukashenko. That's it.” EFE