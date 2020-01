Men pose in one of New Delhi's streets where social media users routinely gather to film their content, 16 January, 2020. EFE/IRENE MONMENEU

A man poses in one of New Delhi's streets where social media users routinely gather to film their content, 16 January, 2020. EFE/IRENE MONMENEU

A man prepares to film in one of New Delhi's streets where social media users routinely gather to generate their content, 16 January, 2020. EFE/IRENE MONMENEU

Despite security concerns over its use and a brief ban in 2019, China’s popular short-video app TikTok remains a rage among young Indians chasing stardom and online followers.

Indians accounted for 44 percent of its total 738 million installs in 2019, indicating the popularity boom in just three years since its launch in a country that has over 400 million internet users with access to some of the world’s cheapest data services, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.EFE-EPA