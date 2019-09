US filmmaker Tim Robbins (C), US actor Jeremie Loncka (R) and actress Hannah Chodos (L) pose at a photo call for '45 Seconds of Laughter' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 3 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

US filmmaker Tim Robbins poses at a photocall for '45 Seconds of Laughter' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 3 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

US filmmaker Tim Robbins poses at a photocall for '45 Seconds of Laughter' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 3 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

American actor and moviemaker Tim Robbins, known for his social and political activism, presented a documentary about education workshops he runs in United States prisons with his theater company "The Actor's Gang" at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

"45 seconds of laughter", a reference to how the workshops at the prisons come to an end, was shot over twelve days during eight months at the state prison in Calipatria, California.