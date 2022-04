A page of 'Male Couples,' an archive of 106 photos dating from 1856 to 1960 selling for $35,000, is on display at the Walter Reuben Bookstore during the 62nd Annual New York International Antiquarian Book Fair in New York, New York, USA, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

An employee from Peter Harrington holds a first edition copy of 'The Great Gatsby' during the 62nd Annual New York International Antiquarian Book Fair in New York, New York, USA, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

A miniature book of poems made by 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte, to go on sale next month for $1.25 million, is on display at the 62nd Annual New York International Antiquarian Book Fair in New York, New York, USA, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

With 15 pages and 10 poems, a tiny book written in 1829 by Charlotte Brontë attracted the attention of bibliophiles on Thursday due its historical value, and also its price: $1.25 million.

The recently rediscovered "Book of Rhymes" fits in the palm of a hand and will rest in a showcase, like a jewel, until Sunday during the 2022 New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, which brings together booksellers and collectors from all over the world.

(...)