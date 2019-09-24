An artificial lake in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra has become a tourist magnet due to its vibrant and unusual colour.
Tiny water plants have turned into a pink pond.
A visual story epa's Lukas Coch.
A local takes pictures of a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
A detailed shot of pink colored water plants covering a small artificial lake in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
Tourists take pictures near a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
A view of the branch of a tree in a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
A view of a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
A duck swims in a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
Locals take a look at pink colored water plants covering a small artificial lake in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
A duck swims in a small artificial lake covered with pink colored water plants in the suburb of Bruce in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH
