Fishermen carry their nets as they return ashore, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 August 2022 (issued 01 September 2022). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE .

To fish or not: Sri Lankan fishermen in limbo after kerosene price hike

Thousands of Sri Lankan fishermen are forced to choose between going out to fish without profit and staying on land after a record rise in kerosene prices amid the worst economic crisis in decades.

SRS Fernando has not gone out to the sea for over three months due to a shortage of fuel and high prices.

Like other fishermen, he keeps his boat docked because his earnings are hardly enough to refill his fuel tank. EFE