The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics announced Thursday they will experiment with underwater screens in the Tokyo Bay, which is scheduled to host the marathon and triathlon competitions, to improve water quality.

Toshio Muto, director general of the Tokyo organizing committee, said at a press conference that the screens would help improve water quality after tests last year had revealed an unusually high amount of bacteria levels in the waters of the Bay.

Water samples taken from the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, where the marathon and triathlon competitions will be held, had revealed high levels of coliform bacteria (including E. coli), which exceeded standards set by the international federations of both sports.

The organizers had blamed the excessive bacteria level on heavy rains in the region last autumn, which they say, had increased the flow of wastewater into the bay.

The screens will be installed in July and August around this artificial beach to prevent the influx of wastewater and the water will be re-analyzed for contamination levels, added Muto.