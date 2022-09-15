Participants of Games from Spain, an event held to give visibility to the Spanish industry at the Tokyo Game Show. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

The Tokyo Game Show returned to the public Thursday after three years of coronavirus restrictions to showcase the industry’s latest developments with a special emphasis on the metaverse and the arrival of the Steam Deck console in Asia.

A total of 605 companies from 37 countries are taking part in the three-day videogames fair — one of the most important in the world and the largest in Asia — at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba.

It is the first time in three years that the show opens to the public after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to hold the tradeshow online and with restricted access.

(...)