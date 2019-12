A staff member walks through the new National Stadium following its completion in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

View of the seats of the new National Stadium following its completion in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

View of the wood covering metal structure of the new National Stadium following its completion in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his speech during the construction completion ceremony of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / POOL

Media members visit the new National Stadium following its completion in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

View of the new National Stadium following its completion in Tokyo, Japan, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The new National Stadium in Tokyo was inaugurated on Sunday six months ahead of the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital and will have its ground broken in with the final of the Emperor's Cup final next month.

With its 68,000-seat capacity and design details that highlight Japan's taste for nature, the stadium was inaugurated by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three months after construction started. EFE-EPA