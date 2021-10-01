Tokyo's Waseda University, the alma mater of author Haruki Murakami, on Friday inaugurated a library dedicated to its famous alumnus, displaying a collection of his work in over 50 languages, books inspired him and even his favorite music records.

Situated in the main campus of the university, the library has nearly 3,000 books, including the first editions of Murakami's novels and international titles such as Gabriel Garcia Marquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude," along with manuscripts and personal documents already donated to the university. EFE

