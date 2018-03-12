Pumas' David Cabrera (L) vies for the ball with Toluca's Fernando Uribe during their Torneo Clausura 11th round match at the Olimpico Universitario stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Pumas' Alejandro Arribas (back) vies for the ball with Toluca's Luis Quinones during their Torneo Clausura 11th round match at the Olimpico Universitario stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Pumas' David Cabrera (L) vies for the ball with Toluca's Fernando Uribe during their Torneo Clausura 11th round match at the Olimpico Universitario stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Pumas' Alejandro Arribas (back) vies for the ball with Toluca's Luis Quinones during their Torneo Clausura 11th round match at the Olimpico Universitario stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Toluca, managed by Argentinian Hernan Cristante, Sunday defeated the Pumas UNAM 1-0 and rose to second place in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

With the win, Toluca reached 21 points in the tournament standings, the same as America and the Tigers, who are in first place and third place respectively on goal difference.

The only goal of the match was the own-goal scored by Chilean Marcelo Diaz of the Pumas in the 86th minute.

It was the fourth loss in five games, in addition to a draw, for the Pumas, who have only won a point from their last 15 matches and are in ninth place with 15 points.