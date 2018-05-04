Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb in action during the first stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 9.7km individual time trial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

British cyclist Chris Froome of Team Sky in action during the first stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 9.7km individual time trial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 9.7km individual time trial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin on Friday started his Giro d'Italia title defending run in an auspicious way as he clinched the first stage held in Jerusalem.

Dumoulin (Team Sunwaeb) was the first to cross the finish line of the 9.7-kilometer (6-mile) time trial stage with a time of 12.02 minutes, just two seconds ahead of Australia's Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Victor Campenaerts of Belgium (Lotto Soudal).

On the eve of the race, the 27-year-old victor had downplayed his chances of winning the first stage, but he put on a powerful performance that made him become the first Giro d'Italia leader at the holy city.

His main challenger, the United Kingdom's Chris Froome (Sky Team), meanwhile came in 21st, 37 seconds off the pace, giving Dumoulin a precious lead given the abilities of the four-time Tour de France champion.

Froome seemed to have been affected by a crash he had suffered earlier on Friday while practicing.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) had a bad day, as he was 33 seconds off the pace, while Italian Fabio Aru trails by 50 seconds.

Saturday's 167-kilometer second stage will take the riders from the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa to Tel Aviv.