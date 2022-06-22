A film still provided by Warner Bros. that shows Tom Hanks (left) in his role as Col. Tom Parker and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in "Elvis," which premieres in the United States on 24 June 2022. EFE/ Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros.

A new biopic about legendary recording artist Elvis Presley also provides viewers an inside look at his ambitious and controversial manager Col. Tom Parker, a key figure in the life of the "King of Rock and Roll" who is portrayed by an unrecognizable Tom Hanks.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge!" and "The Great Gatsby"), the film's focus is on the complicated and misunderstood relationship between Presley (Austin Butler) and Parker, a Dutch-born traveling carnival employee-turned music promoter who discovered Elvis' talent and managed - sometimes successfully, other times less so - his astronomical rise to super-stardom.

Rather than starting with Presley's early years in Mississippi and Tennessee, the film kicks off with Hanks in his role as Parker, who found in that young artist with a velvety voice and provocative performance style a ticket to wealth and success.

Parker was the key driving force in the recording artist's career and pushed him to the limit, arranging for a never-ending stream of concerts and movie appearances between 1955 and 1977 that Presley never rejected.

In his remarks to Efe, Hanks says he experienced a similar frenetic lifestyle as a young actor until finally realizing it was unsustainable.

