Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on Monday scored Japan's 1-0 winner over Saudi Arabia in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup last-16 encounter held at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Sharjah, leading his side to make it through to the quarterfinals.

Tomiyasu scored the match's only goal in minute 20 when he sent a header from the center of the box to the bottom-left corner off a cross from teammate Gaku Shibasaki following a corner kick.

Next up in the last-eight round, Japan is to take on Vietnam, who knocked Jordan out Sunday on a penalty shootout (4-2) following a 1-1 draw.

Japan, thus, extended its undefeated run in the Asian Cup tourney since the 2011 edition held in Qatar to 14 matches, having won 11 and tied in three, according to the AFC official website.