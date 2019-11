A recreation of the Enigma machine at the Espionage exhibition at the Lower Austria Museum in St. Pölten Austria, 16 November 2019. EFE/ Antonio Sánchez

A miniature spy camera at the Espionage exhibition at the Lower Austria Museum in St. Pölten Austria, 16 November 2019. EFE/ Antonio Sánchez

A camera capable of taking pictures through a keyhole, used in East Germany around 1980, at the Espionage exhibition at the Lower Austria Museum in St. Pölten, Austria, 16 November 2019. EFE/ Antonio Sánchez

Top Secret: The history of espionage from the Romans to Snowden

A 3rd-century wheat merchant, Mata Hari and a Barbie doll have something unusual in common — they have all played a part of the world of espionage and information control, as revealed in a new exhibition in Austria.

Intelligence services, secret agents, the Enigma, the Cold War, the Stasi, hidden microphones and sophisticated modern spying techniques are all tackled at the Espionage exhibition at the Lower Austria Museum in St. Pölten, some 65 kilometers west of Vienna. EFE-EPA