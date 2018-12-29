Lazio's players celebrates after scoring the goal 1-1 during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio vs FC Torino at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Torino's Tomas Rincon in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio vs FC Torino at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Torino's Armando Izzo and his teammates celebrate the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio vs FC Torino at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Torino on Saturday held Lazio to a 1-1 draw in the 19th and final match-day of the Serie A first round held at the Olimpico stadium.

Having won its two previous Serie A matches, Lazio conceded a goal three minutes into the first half stoppage time on a penalty kick that forward Andrea Belotti successfully netted.

Two minutes after the one-hour mark, Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drew his team level, making the most of a pass from Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva.

The last few minutes were intense, as two players were shown red cards over a four-minute stretch, with Lazio Montenegrin midfielder Adam Marusic being sent off first in the 86th minute and then Torino French midfielder Soualiho Meite at the end of the regular time.

After the draw, Lazio holds the fourth spot in the Serie A table with 32 points, while Torino sits in the ninth spot with 27 points.