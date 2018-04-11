Paul Aguilar (R) of America looks on after failing a goal opportunity against the Toronto FC during the second leg match of the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Major League Soccer champions Toronto FC on Tuesday drew 1-1 with Mexico's Club America and qualified - on aggregate - for the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, amidst heavy rain.

Jonathan Osorio (12') scored for Toronto, while Mateus Uribe (92') equalized for America.

After losing 1-3 in the first leg, America had the uphill task of winning and overturning the goal deficit, which proved impossible as Toronto packed their defense after securing an early lead.

Substitute Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a defense error by America's Willian da Silva in the 12th minute and passed to Osorio, who shot the ball into the net.

The hosts had 54 percent possession in the first half and attacked repeatedly but Toronto keeper Alex Bono kept their shots out.

The second half saw America's attacks go to waste again, as the under-pressure team could not succeed at their attempts to score.

Colombian Uribe finally scored for America on a penalty in injury time, but it was too late to stop Toronto from progressing to the final with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Toronto will now face-off with Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara, which held New York Red Bulls to a goalless draw on Tuesday and moved to the final on a 1-0 aggregate.

The first leg of the final will be played in Toronto while Guadalajara will host the second leg.