Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (C) of England goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (L) of Italy and Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (R) of Germany during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (R) of Austria is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (R) of Lithuania in action against Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (R) in action against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 24 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds as he led the Toronto Raptors to a 93-108 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena on Wednesday night.

Fred VanVleet added 19 points and DeMar DeRozan put up another 14 for Toronto.

The win means the Raptors are now 3-0 on the season against the Hawks, having won the first two games by an average of 23 points.

Toronto began the game one and a half games behind the Boston Celtics, who lead the race for the Eastern Conference top spot.

Serge Ibaka added 12 points in 24 minutes for the visitors from four of nine shots from the field, including two out of four three-pointers.

Dennis Schroeder again led the scoring for the hosts with 20 points, while John Collins contributed a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds, his best career performance.

The defeat means Atlanta slip to a record of 14-33, while Toronto are 32-14, with an impressive 15-11 on the road.