New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres powered the ball over the right-field fence to take the New York Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Yankee Stadium on Friday.
In the seventh innings, Torres (9) sent the ball on the street and scored a solo home run off relief pitcher Jim Johnson to help the Yankees pull ahead 2-1.
Yankees pitcher Chad Green (3-0) earned the win in relief, allowing two hits.
Meanwhile, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (10) pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out one.
Jim Johnson took the loss, falling to 2-2 after giving up the game, winning RBI in the 7th.