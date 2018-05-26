Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (L) reacts at home plate after swinging through for a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of Japan swings through for an out to the New York Yankees shortstop in the eighth inning during their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (L) of Venezuela swings through for a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels during their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (R) of Venezuela is congratulated by teammate New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (L) of the netherlands at the conclusion of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres powered the ball over the right-field fence to take the New York Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Yankee Stadium on Friday.

In the seventh innings, Torres (9) sent the ball on the street and scored a solo home run off relief pitcher Jim Johnson to help the Yankees pull ahead 2-1.

Yankees pitcher Chad Green (3-0) earned the win in relief, allowing two hits.

Meanwhile, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (10) pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out one.

Jim Johnson took the loss, falling to 2-2 after giving up the game, winning RBI in the 7th.