Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris looks on as Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus tries to pry the ball away from defender Jan Vertonghen during the second leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, March 5. EFE-EPA/Armando Babani

Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel (L) tries to evade Heung-min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the second leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, March 5. EFE-EPA/Armando Babani

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores a goal against Borussia Dortmund during the second leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, March 5. EFE-EPA/Armando Babani

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0 here Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie to win 4-0 on aggregate and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.

After prevailing 3-0 in the first leg at London's Wembley Stadium, Spurs were content to concentrate on defending against a Dortmund side with plenty of talented attackers.

The hosts enjoyed a 65 percent to 35 percent edge on possession and outshot the English club 19-5, putting seven of those strikes on target compared to their opponent's one.

But when your striker is Harry Kane, sometimes one shot on target is enough.

Despite playing most of the night in visitors' end, Dortmund's first quality chance of the night came only in the 21st minute and Marco Reus' effort did not unduly trouble Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The France international was tested twice in quick succession by Julian Weigl and deflected a Mario Götze strike for a corner in the 34th minute, three minutes before stopping Jadon Sancho.

Amid the Dortmund offensive flurry, Heung-min Son came closest to threatening for Tottenham in the first half with a foray on the counter in the 31st minute.

Just four minutes after the re-start, however, Kane converted a pass from Moussa Sissoko to make it 4-0 on aggregate and leave Dortmund with the daunting task of needing to score five goals to win.

Kane's goal appeared to leave the home team stunned, while boosting Tottenham's confidence.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre made a double substitution in the 62nd minute, replacing Raphael Guerreiro with Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic and swapping Marius Wolf for Jakob Bruun Larsen.

But the changes failed to spark the Dortmund attack and Favre's decision to pull Reus off the pitch with 15 minutes left was seen as a signal of resignation.

Progressing in the Champions League may help to ease the pressure on Spurs and their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, following a string of poor results in the Premier League that knocked the club out of the title race.

For Favre, the setback in Europe comes amid struggles at home that have seen Dortmund fall into a tie with Bayern Munich for first place in the Bundesliga.