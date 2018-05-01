Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (L) and Watford's Christian Kabasele (R) vie for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham's Eric Lamela (C) and Watford's Christian Kabasele (R) and Jose Holebas (L) vie for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham players celebrate at the end of their English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham Hotspur moved a step closer to sealing a top four Premier League finish with a 2-0 victory here Monday over Watford.

With 71 points from 35 matches, Spurs hold the final Champions League berth by a margin of five points over fifth-place Chelsea. Both clubs have three matches left to play.

Watford, who sit in 13th place, looked the better side during the first half at London's Wembley Stadium, but found themselves thwarted by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

At the other end of the pitch, Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis bobbled what should have been an easy stop and left the ball for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, who set up Dele Alli for the goal to put the hosts up 1-0 in the 16th minute.

The visitors continued to create chances, forcing Lloris to be sharp to stop efforts by Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison, who nearly equalized for Watford in the 44th minute.

Tottenham were much improved after the break and Harry Kane made it 2-0 for the home side with a goal in the 48th minute.

For Watford, the result means they will have to wait at least another week to get the three points they need to be sure of spending another season in the Premier League.