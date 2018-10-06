Tottenham fans sit in a nearly empty section of Wembley Stadium during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

Tottenham Hotspur got an early goal from English defensive midfielder Eric Dier in a 1-0 win here Saturday over Cardiff City in the Premier League.

With the victory at Wembley Stadium, the Spurs bounced back quickly from a 4-2 group-stage loss this week to FC Barcelona in the Champions League.

Despite missing regular starters Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele, Tottenham handed recently promoted Cardiff its fifth consecutive defeat and sixth overall.

Tottenham got on the board at the eight-minute mark when Dier made Cardiff's defenders pay for a sloppy clearance inside the area.

The visitors then went a man down due to a reckless foul just before the one-hour mark by English midfielder Joe Ralls, who was sent off with a direct red card.

Tottenham was unable to make the most of its numerical advantage, but Dier's early goal was enough to give the hosts their third straight Premier League win.

The Spurs (18 points) provisionally hold the third spot in the standings and have just one point less than co-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, who will face off on Sunday.

Winless Cardiff, meanwhile, holds the 20th and last spot, having garnered just two points in eight matches.

In other Premier League action Saturday, Everton topped Leicester City 2-1, Bournemouth routed Watford 4-0, Burnley and Huddersfield Town played to a 1-1 draw and the Wolverhampton Wanderers edged Crystal Palace 1-0.