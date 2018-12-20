Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring a goal against Arsenal in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (l) and Danny Rose of Tottenham battle during a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham's Heung-min Son (r) score a goal against Arsenal during a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham Hotspur beat arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates 2-0 here Wednesday to claim a berth in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Chelsea.

Weeks after falling 4-2 to the Gunners in the Premier League, Spurs prevailed in this latest installment of the north London derby.

Heung-Min Son opened the scoring in the 20th minute with an assist from Dele Alli, who went on to make it 2-0 right before the hour mark with help from second-half substitute Harry Kane.

Across town at Stamford Bridge, Eden Hazard scored in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The other semifinal will pit holders - and defending Premier League champions - Manchester City against Burton Albion, who play in England's third division.