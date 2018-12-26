Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth in Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur Heung Min Son scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth in Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur Heung Min Son celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth in Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur routed Bournemouth 5-0 here Wednesday to extend their winning streak to five matches and climb to second in the Premier League, taking advantage of Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Leicester City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, suffered their third loss in four matches.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute with an assist from defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who contributed again seven minutes later as Heung-min Son made it 2-0 for the hosts.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura scored the third goal with 10 minutes left in first-half regulation.

Spurs continued to dominate after the break. Harry Kane found the back of the net in the 61st minute and South Korea's Son completed the brace in the 70th to make the final 5-0.

Tottenham have 45 points, 6 fewer than leaders Liverpool and 1 more than defending champions Man City. Bournemouth are tied on points with Wolverhampton at 26, but Wanderers hold 10th place by virtue of better goal difference.

At Leicester's King Power Stadium, the Citizens struck first with a goal in the 14th minute by Bernardo Silva.

The Foxes were quick to react and Marc Albrighton equalized five minutes later with help from Jamie Vardy.

The score remained knotted at 1-1 until the 81st minute, when Leicester defender exploited open space behind the visitors' back line to put the home side ahead 2-1.

Man City went down to 10 men in the 89th minute, when Fabian Delph was sent off with a straight red card.

With the win, Leicester moved up to the seventh spot with 28 points.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Wednesday, Everton trounced Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor, while Crystal Palace played to a 0-0 draw with visiting Cardiff City.