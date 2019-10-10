A worker carries a bag during reconstruction works on a memorial wall dedicated to former Beatles musician John Lennon in the city center of Prague, Czech Republic, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague’s John Lennon Wall has been temporarily shut down due to tourist vandalism, its owners said.

Since the 1980s the wall in the capital of the Czech Republic has been filled with Lennon-inspired graffiti and lyrics from Beatles' songs.

It is owned by the Roman Catholic religious group Sovereign Military Order of Malta, commonly called the Knights of Malta.

"Groups of drunk tourists dirty the place with obscene graffiti and the situation became unsustainable," Hedvika Cepelova, spokeswoman for the group told Efe on Thursday.

"We do not want to uproot the Lennon symbology that surrounds this place, but we do preserve good taste in artistic expression, in the style of street art in England or Germany."

Some tourist agencies hand out alcoholic drinks and spray paints for customers to daub the wall, which resulted in graffiti and vandalism on trees and the walls of adjacent houses.

One example of this "flagrant vandalism" was "an immense penis of two meters," Cepelova added.

The Order said it filed a complaint against one company Riverside Party Prague, suspected of having organized these "alkotours", but that the police reported a lack of evidence, since there area is not covered by CCTV.

The owners have had to commission the reconstruction of the wall, which is estimated to cost about 10,000 euros, as there was a risk of shedding of tiles and cladding, which is expected to be finished by 17 November.

That day the Czech Republic will commemorate and celebrate 30 years since the Velvet Revolution or Gentle Revolution, a non-violent transition of power from the communist totalitarian regime to democracy in 1989.

A group of around twenty artists from five countries revitalized the wall last summer.

Cepelova said the owners have not yet decided what type of outdoor gallery model will be implemented in the future.

"It is not excluded that in the future there will also be a space for spontaneous expressions, as until now," she added.

Located in a secluded little square near the French Embassy, the wall received its first decoration following Lennon’s assassination in 1980.

An unknown artist painted an image of the singer-songwriter and some of his lyrics. EFE-EPA

