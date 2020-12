A 108-meter statue of the Buddhist goddess of Piety welcomes the hundreds of thousands of tourists visiting the beaches of the tropical Chinese island of Hainan, which has not recorded any Covid-19 cases for six months.

According to the Qunar travel portal, the number of tourists who visited the island during the last two months grew by 30 percent, and arrivals during the coming Lunar New Year holidays, which kick off on Feb. 12, are expected to increase by 50 percent.EFE-EPA

jco/sc/ia