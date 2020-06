Tourists take a selfie with the background of the Ponte dei Sospiri, on San Marco pier in Venice, Italy, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

International tourists have started to return to Venice after Italy reopened its borders as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s streets and squares were still relatively empty, highlighting the profound change for its 50,000 residents.EFE-EPA

