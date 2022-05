A kid looks at seeds in the first sustainable public school in Colombia, in the municipality of San Jeronimo, Colombia, 3 May 2022 (Issued 12 May 2022). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A group of children plant vegetables in the first sustainable public school in Colombia, in the municipality of San Jeronimo, Colombia, 3 May 2022 (Issued 12 May 2022). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Photograph of the first sustainable public school in Colombia, in the municipality of San Jeronimo, Colombia, 3 May 2022 (Issued 12 May 2022). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A kid sows vegetables in the first sustainable public school in Colombia, in the municipality of San Jeronimo, Colombia, 3 May 2022 (Issued 12 May 2022). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

San Jerónimo, just outside Medellin, has become the first town in Colombia to build a sustainable school that offers an education close to nature.

The school is made of recycled glass bottles, aluminum cans, tires and cardboard and took only 24 days to build.

It uses solar energy, an independent water system, has its own vegetable gardens, an experimental classroom and a curved, geodesic dome for food production and biodiversity.

(...)