(Afghanistan), 19/06/2020.- Farmers are extract opium (raw heroin) from poppy buds and preserve them in Khogiyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 19 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, thanks to the US invasion, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than $ 9 billion to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of 80% of the world's heroin. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

(Afghanistan), 19/06/2020.- Farmers are extract opium (raw heroin) from poppy buds and preserve them in Khogiyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 19 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, thanks to the US invasion, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than $ 9 billion to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of 80% of the world's heroin. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

(Afghanistan), 20/06/2020.- Drug addicts smoke and inject drugs in Jalalabad , Afghanistan, 20 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, thanks to the US invasion, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than $ 9 billion to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of 80% of the world's heroin. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

(Afghanistan), 19/06/2020.- Farmers are extract opium (raw heroin) from poppy buds and preserve them in Khogiyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 19 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, thanks to the US invasion, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than $ 9 billion to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of 80% of the world's heroin. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Tehran (Iran (Islamic Republic Of)), 28/06/2020.- An Iranian women spends time inside her room at the Parvin drug rehab residential which is part of the 'Tavalode Dobareh' charity drugs rehab organization ('Rebirth Again' Drug Rehab Charity Organisation) in southern Tehran, Iran, 28 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Parvin residential center is the only charity drug rehab organization in Iran that accepts and gives service to the women drug-addicted with their children to spend the rehabilitation and treatment duration there. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Tehran (Iran (Islamic Republic Of)), 28/06/2020.- An Iranian women spends time inside her room at the Parvin drug rehab residential which is part of the 'Tavalode Dobareh' charity drugs rehab organization ('Rebirth Again' Drug Rehab Charity Organisation) in southern Tehran, Iran, 28 June 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) Parvin residential center is the only charity drug rehab organization in Iran that accepts and gives service to the women drug-addicted with their children to spend the rehabilitation and treatment duration there. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Baltimore (United States), 16/07/2020.- Dr. Jordan Narhas-Vigon (R) and a medical team member from PCARE (Project Connections At Re-Entry) talk with a patient about substance abuse at the PCARE mobile medical truck outside the Baltimore City jail, Baltimore, USA, 16 July 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) This van is making opioid treatment accessible to anyone suffering from addiction in Baltimore, regardless of their health insurance status. (Jordania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Baltimore (United States), 16/07/2020.- A patient at the PCARE (Project Connections At Re-Entry) mobile clinic walks up the street after talking to the medical staff and picking up his prescription at the PCARE mobile medical truck outside the Baltimore City jail, Baltimore, USA, 16 July 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) This van is making opioid treatment accessible to anyone suffering from addiction in Baltimore, regardless of their health insurance status. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Baltimore (United States), 16/07/2020.- The PCARE (Project Connections At Re-Entry) mobile medical truck is open for service outside the Baltimore City jail , Baltimore, USA, 16 July 2020. (issued 04 December 2020) This van is making opioid treatment accessible to anyone suffering from addiction in Baltimore, regardless of their health insurance status. (Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW