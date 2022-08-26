A visitor looks at tapestries at the Tehran Handwoven Carpet Fair. EFE/Jaime Leon

Persian carpets, known for intricate and vibrant patterns, a symbol of Iranian legacy, are gathering dust as exports have declined over the years owing to American sanctions and growing global competition.

People involved in the 2,500-year-old exquisite handmade carpet industry recognize that the sector has experienced decades of slow but relentless decline, exacerbated by the US economic sanctions.

Trader Morteza Mostafa Gholizadeh says their business has fallen by up to 90 percent compared to 30 years ago.

The owner of the Gholizadeh company, founded 160 years ago by his great-great-grandfather, says that his best clients in the past were Germans and Americans.

(...)